Last night, PRO ERA general Joey Bada$$ announced that he will be launching a new Tidal generated podcast titled “47 Minutes”.

The show, centered around Hip Hop culture, politics and spirituality, doesn’t have a tentative launch date as of yet, but the 22 year old Brooklyn emcee said that he will be discussing “whatever the fuck else I want”.

I have a podcast called “47 Minutes” coming to @TIDAL real soon. RT if you’ll tune in to hear me talk about shit from hip hop, politics, spirituality and whatever the fuck else I want. — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) January 8, 2018

it looks like Joey will be finding himself on TIDAL’s “On-Air” podcast network which already features an all-star lineup of shows, including Angie Martinez and Minya “Miss Info” Oh’s “In Real Life” and Elliot Wilson & Brian “B. Dot” Miller’s revamped “Rap Radar.”