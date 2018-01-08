John Wall is bringing his talents back to Adidas.

According to Shams Charania from Yahoo Sports, Wall has inked a new five-year endorsement deal with Adidas, a company that he has some history with. In fact, Wall had a former endorsement deal in place with the athletic wear and sneaker giant but decided not to renew his old deal when it expired in 2015.

Sources: Washington Wizards All-Star John Wall has agreed to a five-year endorsement deal with Adidas. Wall returns to the brand after testing shoe free agency over the past couple years. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 7, 2018

Wall had been in talks with multiple brands over that period but eventually returned to Adidas, where the brand already launched two signature shoes under Wall’s name. His previous deal expired in Sept. 2015 after the J Wall 2 launched. The All-Star point guard never re-signed despite having a third signature shoe in the works.

Wall Was Playing Hard Ball Because Of James Harden

Wall wanted more money to re-sign with the brand. In 2015, Adidas signed James Harden to a 13-year, $200 million deal. Wall was offered an eight-year, $66 million extension in 2015 according to ESPN’s Nick DePaula and turned it down with the belief that his value was closer to what Harden’s was.

John Wall is officially back with Adidas. Had turned down 8 year / $66 Million extension in 2015 and played last 2 seasons as shoe free agent. https://t.co/Skmbmw6xau — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) January 7, 2018

Back in 2015, Wall was the better player. Today, that isn’t the case anymore. Wall is still a top class point guard and maybe going back to Adidas is the motivation Wall will need to take his talents to an MVP level.