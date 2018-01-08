LaVar Ball isn’t one to hold his tongue.

With the Lakers continuing to struggle this season, Lavar had some harsh words about the Lakers’ head coach Luke Walton.

LaVar, speaking to ESPN from the spa resort he’s currently staying at, aired out Lakers coach Luke Walton for supposedly losing the locker room as of late.

“You can see they’re not playing for Luke no more,” LaVar said. “Luke doesn’t have control of the team no more. They don’t want to play for him.”

The win and loss totals for the team seem to indicate that the senior Ball might not be far off: the Lakers have, as of this writing, dropped nine straight games and 12 of their last 13.

“That’s a good team,” he continued. “Nobody wants to play for him. I can see it. No high fives when they come out of the game. People don’t know why they’re in the game. He’s too young. He’s too young. … He ain’t connecting with them anymore. You can look at every player, he’s not connecting with not one player.”

It’s time for the Lakers to keep LaVar as far away from the team as possible. His comments are a distraction, not only to Lonzo Ball but the entire team.