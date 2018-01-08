Crews have responded to a fire in a heating and cooling unit on the roof of Trump Tower in New York City, according to multiple reports.

The call for the fire came just before 7 a.m., according to media.

Two injuries were reported, including one firefighter and one civilian. A CNN reporter said in a tweet that the fire has been contained and noted that traffic is blocked in the area.

Eric Trump in a statement on Twitter praised the work of the New York Fire Department.

There was a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower. The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job. The men and women of the #FDNY are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise! https://t.co/xuTmq1GBbj — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 8, 2018

President Trump was not at Trump Tower this morning. The fire has since been extinguished.