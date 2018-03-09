Words by Shurida Lundi

The Source will be honoring women in the industry all month long! However, it should be noted that through our HERSource platform, we honor women all year round… why? Because women (particularly in Hip-Hop) are amazing.

Women continue to break barriers in every aspect of life but in Hip-Hop women continue to fight to dominate the industry. One woman who dominates is Melissa “Missy” Elliot. Not only has she made some bangers for us to enjoy, she’s written for some of our favorite artists.

If you follow Missy on Twitter, she has been taking us down memory lane of songs she’s written and produced. She recalls being in the studio after taking shots of Patron writing a song for Mya or fearing people like Diddy or Aaliyah (R.I.P) wouldn’t like or understand the music she was creating with Timbaland but all of the songs have become hits. In no particular order, here’s a list of 10 songs you probably didn’t know “Supa Dupa Fly” rapper was pen behind the paper.

10) “Free Yourself” – Fantasia

9) “Trippin” – Total

8) “My Love is Like Whoa” – Mya

7) “So Gone” – Monica

6) “Let It Go” – Keyshia Cole

5) “Where My Girls At” – 702

4) “I Need You Bad” – Jazmine Sullivan

3) “Can We” – SWV

2) “1, 2 Step” – Ciara

1) “If Your Girl Only Knew” – Aaliyah