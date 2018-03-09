Words by Nick Slay

Terry Crews may be considered to be an unlikely addition to the #MeToo movement, however he may never get his day in court.

Crews broke headlines last year when he accused Hollywood Agent, Adam Venit of sexually assaulting him. It may be hard to imagine a 6’3, 245 lbs Black man used to be a NFL football star, being touched inappropriately, however the star alleges it did happen. The incident all started when Crews’ former agent Venit of the William Morris Endeavor agency reportedly made crude gestures with his tongue. That was then followed by Venit supposedly walking up to Crews and grabbing his genitals.

However, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office may not agree on the severity of the accusation.

At this moment and time it’s statute of limitations has run out. According to news reports, the DA office as market this as misdemeanor and not a felony charge which has huge ramifications on the power of the accusation. Since it is considered a misdemeanor, it is subject to a different set of rules concerning the statute of limitations than if it was considered to be a felony count. If considered a felony Venit would still be facing criminal charges. Also, although Venit is suspended he still has his job. Since then Crews has filed a civil suit against Adam Venit and WME over the incident.

Crews has not kept quiet following the fall out from the putting Venit on blast on TV as well as social media. He has released several tweets concerning Venit, and other male celebrities accused of assaulting hollywood stars and newcomers:

Adam Venit is a great deal maker.

Jerry Sandusky is a great football coach.

Russell Simmons is the Godfather of Hip Hop.

Woody Allen is an incredible director… But I believe you Dylan Farrow… NO ONE GETS A PASS https://t.co/Agc8fTrPKj — terrycrews (@terrycrews) December 8, 2017

I respect and understand why many of Adam Venit’s @WME clients remain silent, just like many victims do. There is so much to lose. I will not be shamed— but I also will not shame anyone else. This movement needs leaders, not martyrs https://t.co/h5zejFemlS — terrycrews (@terrycrews) December 2, 2017

Management got a call last week from Avi Lerner producer of EXPENDABLES 4 saying I could avoid any “problems” on the sequel if I dropped my case against @WME. Guess who’s Sly’s agent?

ADAM VENIT — terrycrews (@terrycrews) February 3, 2018



The last tweet is the most telling of all. It reflects the backlash that seasoned veterans of Hollywood as well as ambitious amateurs who wish to enter the business might face for speaking out. Actresses like Mira Sorvino have been blacklisted for attempting to speak out or complain. Other’s like Salma Hayek were threatened with blackballing if they participated in illicit or uncomfortable behavior or actions. Basically reinforcing rhetoric that if the person who a star is accusing is big enough, they must stay silent or complicit or face repercussions that could end or stagnate their career.