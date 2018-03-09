It seems like so long Derrick Rose was actually a former NBA MVP. Now he has become somewhat of a journeyman.

Rose has signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team announced today. The news was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who says that Rose is signed with the Wolves for the remainder of the season.

The move reunites Rose with former teammates Taj Gibson and Jimmy Butler as well as coach Tom Thibodeau .

Free agent guard Derrick Rose is signing with Minnesota for the rest of the season, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 8, 2018

“I’ve been knowing them and been in battle with them for years, so it’s comfortable,” Rose said after he participated with his new team for the first time at a Thursday morning shoot around. “I’m very comfortable. Usually when I’m comfortable, I play well.”

At age 29, he has joined his fourth NBA team — his third in the last year — seeking to revive with his former coach a career that included that dizzying MVP season in 2010-11, multiple knee surgeries and a 2016 trial in which a federal jury found him and two friends not liable in a civil suit that accused them of rape.

Whether Derrick can find his footing in their rotation, or have a pronounced effect on their season remains unclear, but rest assured, Rose will be using this opportunity as a showcase for next season