On this day in 1997 Brooklyn native and Hip Hop legend Christopher Wallace, a.k.a. The Notorious B.I.G. or Biggie Smalls, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in LA. 20 years ago Wallace left Puff Daddy’s party in a GMC Suburban SUV that stopped at a red light at the corner of Wilshire Blvd & South Fairfax . While stopped a Chevrolet Impala SS pulled up beside him and his entourage. According to witnesses, a black male dressed in a blue suit and bow tie rolled down his window and shot Biggie four times and he was pronounced dead at 1:15 a.m. at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

The legacy BIG left behind is embedded in Hip Hop culture officially two decades later and will continue to influence the community as his family and friends share his story. Check out behind the scenes and watch Faith Evans and Jadakiss recording “NYC” off of THE KING & I, out May 19th.