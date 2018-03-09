Marvel Studios head man Kevin Feige pretty much confirmed a theory that was floating around. More Black Panther is great for business.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Feige revealed Black Panther 2 is definitely a part of Marvel Studios’ future plans for the MCU.

“Nothing specific to reveal, other than to say we absolutely will do that,” Feige said when asked about the studio’s plans for a Black Panther sequel. “One of the favorite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a Part One and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a Part Two.”

Though Feige did not provide any further details about the sequel or what it might be about, he did tease Marvel already has a few story ideas and a “solid direction” for Black Panther 2. “There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first Black Panther,” Feige said. “We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one.”

Last month, Feige said he’d “absolutely” want Ryan Coogler to return to helm the sequel.

While there was always a plan after Avengers Infinity Wars, the success of Black Panther has made it very easy for Marvel to plot a new course and give the people more Black Panther in the near future.