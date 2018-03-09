When Jemele Hill left SC6 for The Undefeated, you knew it was just a matter of time before Michael Smith would follow suit.

ESPN will be looking for a new host for the 6 PM ET show, as Smith is leaving the program according to Richard Deitsch of Sports Illustrated. Friday will be his last day as host.

Both Hill and Smith have multiple years left on their ESPN contracts so look for Smith to craft a new role at ESPN over the next couple of months. The SportsCenter that Hill and Smith envisioned, what made their chemistry honest and unique on the ESPN2 show His and Hers and their podcasts together, had slowly been chopped away by a desire from management to change that show to that of a traditional SportsCenter.

ESPN could have built something great but bailed out on it too quickly. In the end, Smith and Hill’s talents will be better used elsewhere. The Six lasted 13 months, as it was launched in February of 2017.

Smith is a long-time ESPN veteran, as he’s appeared on a number of shows such as Around the Horn and Number Never Lie, as well as His and Hers, where he worked with Hill. ESPN has not listed a replacement for Smith yet.