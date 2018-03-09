Words by Shurida Lundi

Ladies, it looks like the thirst for Kofi Siriboe will have to stop. According to this post, it seems he is officially off the market. As women all over the world celebrated International Women’s Day, the men took to social media to express their love and appreciation for the women in their life. The Girls Trip actor decided it was time to reveal to us his bae.

In a sweet Instagram post, Siriboe shouted out his love, Sudanese model Nyadak “Duckie” Thot. Thot was a contestant on Australia’s Next Top Model (Cycle 8), ranking in the top 3 our of all the girls.

There is no official timeline of when the two started dating but all of this melanin wrapped up in one is a beautiful sight to see. Black Love is flourishing and ladies even though we may be sad that our chances with the Queen Sugar star is gone, we must admit that him and Duckie make a beautiful couple.