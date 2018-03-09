After a stellar 2017, Logic is back with a new project. On Friday at midnight ( Mar. 9) Logic released the second installment to 2016’s Bobby Tarantino, Bobby Tarantino II. Logic announced the project on Thursday (Mar. 8) and some notable guests featured are 2 Chainz, Big Sean, and Wiz Khalifa.

Logic released tracks on the mixtape such as “44 More,” the sequel to “44 Bars,” “Overnight,” and Everyday within the two weeks of Bobby Tarantino II’s release.

Bobby Tarantino II follows Logic’s true breakout album Everybody. The album spawned the Grammy-nominated single “1-800-273-8255,” which helped Logic transition to the mainstream.

But to hear Logic’s new project, stream it below.