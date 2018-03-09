Words by Shurida Lundi

“Only Christopher we acknowledge is Wallace”. – Jay-Z

On the anniversary of Biggie’s untimely death, we look back on not only his music but his legacy that impacted so many other musicians. He paved the way and opened doors for so many artists and rappers now still name the Notorious B.I.G. as their top 5 favorite rappers dead or alive.

Many rappers have paid tribute in their lyrics to the late rapper in their music. Check out five songs that reference him as we remember the icon who was taken from us way too soon.

“The Glory” – Kanye West

“I hear people compare themselves to big a lot, You know B.I.G. and ‘Pac, you know to get it hot, I guess after I live I wanna be compared to B.I.G, Any one: Big Pun, Big L or Notorious”

“Letter to B.I.G.” – Jadakiss & Faith Evans

“Dear Christopher Frank White Wallace, Yeah, it’s your boy ‘Kiss, I just want to holla, In your memory I keep the Coogi in my closet, Kangol on the rack, a fresh pair of Wallies”

“Pirates” – Rick Ross

“Witness b***h n***as tell, Jabar just got 25, At this point in my life I’m just tryna survive, Homicide stay on my mind, Christopher Wallace of my time , R.I.P. to the legend, Tupac Shakur with a nine”

“Hard Knock Life” – Jay-Z

“Let’s stick up the world and split it 50-50, Let’s take the dough and stay real jiggy, And sip the Cris’ and get pissy-pissy, Flow infinitely like the memory of my n***a Biggie”

“Doing It Way B.I.G” – Lil Kim

“Anything we do we do it B.I.G., Every move we make is always B.I.G., And the No. 1 rule, think B.I.G., And the best rapper’s still B.I.G.”