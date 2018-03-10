Wakanda forever isn’t just a regular catchy phrase. It’s a billion dollar catch phrase now.

It took Black Panther just 26 days to gross over a billion dollars, but that’s exactly what the movie did.

Black Panther has so far grossed $520 million domestically, making it the ninth-highest release ever. Internationally, it could hit the $500 million mark this weekend, after a strong opening in China.

The movie is the 33rd ever to gross more than $1 billion. Fifteen other Disney films have that honor, as well as four other Marvel movies: The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3, and Captain America: Civil War.

The film has now earned $530.8 million domestic. That means it will pass Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ($532m in 2016/2017) and The Dark Knight ($534m in 2008) to become the seventh-biggest unadjusted domestic grosser of all time. And once it passes The Dark Knight, it’ll be the second-biggest comic book superhero flick ever in North America behind only The Avengers ($623m in 2012).