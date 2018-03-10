The Cleveland Browns are making moves at a rapid rate.

Multiple sources have reported that the Browns have acquired Bills QB Tyrod Taylor in exchange for a third round pick (No. 65). On top of that, Browns QB DeShone Kizer was sent to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for CB Damarious Randall, as well as pick swaps for fourth and fifth rounds.

The move acts as a bridge at the QB position for the Browns as they’ll still look for a franchise QB in this year’s draft, but Taylor will act as a serviceable arm for the 2018 season.

Despite their 2017 woes, Cleveland has spent the last few years collecting young talent through the draft and this year they are already hard at work in free-agency. The largest impact for Taylor comes from a move that sends Jarvis Landry from the Miami Dolphins up north to the Browns. Landry and Josh Gordon will make a potent wide receiver duo. Taylor never had an arsenal like this in Buffalo so imagine what he will do with actual weapons?

Thank you Buffalo! God's Plan. The marathon continues 🏁 pic.twitter.com/CUhTzZKvqU — Tyrod Taylor (@TyrodTaylor) March 10, 2018

Taylor, 28, threw for 2,799 yards, 14 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in 14 starts in 2017 and led the Bills to their first playoff appearance since 1999. He also ran for 427 yards and four more scores.

Over the past three seasons, Taylor has thrown for 51 touchdowns and 17 interceptions and rushed for 1,575 yards and 14 touchdowns in 43 starts.

The Bills now own five picks in the top 65 of this year’s draft: No. 21, No. 22, No. 53, No. 56 and No. 65. The Browns are thought to be considering drafting a quarterback with one of their first-round picks.

Both teams are rebuilding but the Browns are rebuilding at a rapid pace. The Browns now can add a play maker and the quarterback for their future both in the NFL draft.