Words by Comfort Nnana Kalu

It seems like Juelz Santana may have stumbled into trouble. NBC New York reported, that Santana was making his way through security at Newark International Airport when a gun was found inside of his bag. Immediately, instead of staying to find out the outcome he ran from the security agents and the airport once they found the gun in his bag.

According to law enforcement, Santana underwent a security screening at 6 p.m. EST when the agents discovered the gun in his bag. Apparently, he left everything at the airport, which included his luggage and his bag and simply hopped in a car away from the scene. The incident has resulted in a search as Port Authority is now actively looking for Juelz Santana. There is no further information on this incident as cops are still in search but more will be revealed in time.