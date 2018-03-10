The Cleveland Browns just landed themselves a big fish from Miami. The Miami Dolphins reportedly reached an agreement Friday to trade wide receiver Jarvis Landry to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for two NFL draft picks.

Browns trading two draft picks to Dolphins for WR Jarvis Landry, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2018

Adam Schefter of ESPN first reported the details of the deal, which came after the Fins used the franchise tag on the wide out in February. Schefter noted the Browns are already working toward signing their latest acquisition to a new contract, and it’s “expected to get done.”

Miami had franchise tagged Landry back in February which meant he was due to make more than $16 million in 2018, but the Browns are reportedly working on a new contract for the 25-year old wide receiver.

Landry has been one of the NFL’s most productive receivers in his four seasons in the NFL with 400 receptions for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns. He led the NFL in receptions in 2017 with 112 and earned a spot in the Pro Bowl for a third consecutive season.

But now he’ll bring that to Cleveland where the Browns are trying to rebuild an offense of a team that went 0-16 in 2017.

You might say “poor Jarvis Landry,” but he’s evidently excited about the new opportunity in Cleveland.

Y’all better understand shit about to get SERIOUS… ON MY MAMA — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) March 9, 2018

It’s unclear who he’ll be catching passes from in Cleveland but the Browns have two of the top four picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, including #1 overall. One of those picks will surely be used on (what the team hopes will be) their quarterback of the future.