In 2018, its no other than Miami’s own Skeet Blak who’s here to kick off the new year with the video for his single “Ya Dig” featuring Atlanta Rapper, YFN Lucci. After raking in a lot of buzz from his last project Prince of Miami II Skeet Blak is taking it up a notch for all of his fans this year.

In “Ya Dig”, Blak’s smooth and sharp style of rap over his bouncy kick heavy beats creates a vibe that he says is “… for all of my real n****s who feel like they are really about their paper”. The video features YFN Lucci and scenic views of Miami, Atlanta, and his upper echelon lifestyle.

Since 2018 started, Blak has already released his mixtape entitled Finally King following the momentum of his hit single “Forever” ft. Zoey Dollas that he released visuals for in late September 2017. Finally King reveals a life of luxury with the sounds to match as Blak rides a lion wearing his crown of royalty in the cover art.

Are you digging Skeet Blak’s style? Don’t forget to check out his new video “Ya Dig” ft. YFN Lucci and be sure to keep up to date on shows, appearances, announcements, and all things Skeet Blak via social media and check out his video for “Ya Dig” here!

