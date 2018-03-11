Words by Comfort Nnana Kalu

Keri Hilson has been gearing up for a comeback after being missing from the music scene for a few years. On International Women’s Day, Keri made an important announcement to her 4.5 million followers of a campaign with the aim to re-launch her career. Her campaign involves a live auction which will be set through IfOnly where fans can bid for a chance to be 1 of 8 people who will be given an opportunity to tour her studio and attain an exclusive listen to her new album. The proceeds of the live auction are to be sent to the Keri Hilson Foundation that will be used to “enrich the lives of women & children through arts, education, health and fitness.

It was from 2008 through 2011 that Keri Hilson had a place in the music industry as a hit maker. She was able to work with big names such as Mary J. Blidge, Ludacris, The Pussycat Dolls, Plies, Britney Spears and producer Timberland. Keri Hilson started the bid at $2,500 and fans will have 20 days to participate in the bid. Although, she has had success in the past, her music will have to speak for itself once released.