The sixth and apparently final battle announcement for the upcoming SMACK Vol. 2 event to be held on March 31 was unveiled with New Jerzey Twork set to face St. Louis’ experienced Aye Verb. The exclusive event is invite only on a small stage, geared towards providing the best possible Pay Per View experience for fans of battle rap culture and an intimate, traditional experience for all those at the venue. Both emcees have proven themselves against many top-tier opponents time and time again and will be interesting to see who takes it on the day.

Billed as a new competitor vs. veteran battle, the interesting dynamic is sure to test both and has fans widely divided between the two. The battle has been widely anticipated by Jayblac615 and his Champion, with a May last year breakdown (w/ Vada Fly, Rome DMV and JakkBoy Maine) giving it 3-0 to NJT.

The other five battles announced for the SMACK Volume 2 event are;

Arsonal Da Rebel vs. Hollow Da Don

(Rematch after Arsonal’s unanimous OverTime win on Fight Klub in 2009 as judged by Dame Dash, Money Nate and Jean Nelson).

Cortez vs. O-Red John John Da Don vs. Rum Nitty T-Top vs. Bigg K Mike P vs. Young Kannon

With the full six battles now announced for SMACK Volume 2 and SMACK Madness well underway, March is already proving to be a big one for battle rap and hip-hop. The Pay Per View for SMACK Volume 2 event is available now to watch the battles live as the physical event will be a private invite-only with no tickets available.

