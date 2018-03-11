A day after getting released by the Seattle Seahawks, Richard Sherman found a new home in San Francisco. Sherman signed a three-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

And now it’s done: 49ers and CB Richard Sherman reached agreement tonight on a three-year deal, source tells ESPN. Sherman is a 49er. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2018

It’s an exciting addition for 49ers, but there are questions about how much Sherman has left to give. The Seahawks opted to save $11 million instead of bringing him back for the 2018 season, probably due to a serious injury suffered in 2017 coupled with a 30th birthday coming this March.

In 105 career games for the Seahawks, Sherman tallied 32 interceptions and 104 passes defensed. He has long been one of the league’s shutdown cornerbacks, fiercest competitors, and outspoken leaders. The 49ers will hope they get more of the same in 2018 and beyond.

Sherman is returning to his California roots: a native of Compton, Calif. in Los Angeles County, and played collegiality at Stanford.

When healthy, Sherman is a lockdown cornerback who transforms a defense and takes the opponent’s best wide receiver out of the game. At 6’3, 195 pounds, Sherman has the length to play tight press coverage and win any jump ball.

He isn’t the fastest cornerback, but he uses the sideline well and is among the smartest players in the league, so he rarely gets himself out of position.