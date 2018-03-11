Toni Braxton is back! After the success of the collaboration album Love, Marriage, Divorce with Babyface, it’s time for some new solo music. It’s been eight years since we’ve had a solo album from her, but Toni Braxton is set to release her new album Sex & Cigarettes on March 23. As a mother and newlywed, Braxton has returned to the music scene and fans are ready to hear that sultry voice we fell in love with 25 years ago. The 50-year-old singer shows us 50 is the new 20 with the album cover, as she is standing in a bathtub with sexy lingerie smoking a cigarette.

The two lead singles “Long As I Live” and “Deadwood” have been well-received and the album is currently available for pre-order. The eight song tracklist is as follows: