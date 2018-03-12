On March 10, 2017, the City of Atlanta presented Musiq Soulchild with a Proclamation, deeming March 10, Officially Musiq Soulchild Day. This year for MSD, the neo-soul veteran wanted to pay it forward and speak to our future leaders in Fine Arts and Technology.

He visited the Music and Fine Arts departments at Sylvan Hill Middle School and South Atlanta High School as well as made an appearance with his son Zac at the UNIVERSoul Circus and the STEM Atlanta Women Private VIP Movie Screening of the Ava Duvernay‘s A Wrinkle in Time, where Musiq spoke on a panel alongside Bone Crusher, Story Tellah, singer/songwriter Micah Blu and Senamile Masango.

Consisting of girls from ages 15-18 years old, STEM Atlanta Women was created to enlighten, educate and empower women and girls to take advantage of the global opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and to acquire the skills needed to compete and succeed in the 21st Century and beyond.