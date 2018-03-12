Black Film Makers Dominate The Box Office And Make History While Doing So

March might as well be an extension to black history month.

The Ava DuVernay directed film A Wrinkle in Time helped make history at the box office this weekend. The movie, which stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling, came in second place to Disney’s other major release Black Panther. This marks the first time that films directed by a black director and led by a predominately black cast are No. 1 and No 2. at the box office.

This weekend was the first time films by black directors with mega budgets held the top two spots at the box office https://t.co/mKm4Wl1ObD pic.twitter.com/nivVN4SAE1 — CNN (@CNN) March 12, 2018 The Ryan Coogler-helmed “Black Panther” continues its fourth week of domination, bringing in another $41.1 million. So far, that puts its domestic total at $562 million and its global take at a whopping $1.08 billion. “A Wrinkle In Time” opens this weekend in second place with $33.3 million.

Dave Hollis, president of worldwide distribution for Disney, told Variety that “Black Panther” and “A Wrinkle in Time” accounted for inclusion through their portrayals of strong female and minority characters.

“Audiences respond to seeing themselves on the big screen and its good business for us,” he added. “Representation and inclusion matter.”

Hollis also predicted that “A Wrinkle in Time” has the next four weekends during spring vacations from schools. He noted that Disney has traditionally opened a family film in early March to take advantage of the family demographic, as it did last year with “Beauty and the Beast” and in 2016 with “Zootopia.”

Just another reminder of black excellence when given the opportunity to shine.