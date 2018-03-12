Aja Brown wants it known that her candidacy for Congress is about the people, not Stacey Dash.

In recent years Stacey Dash has been added to the list of Black celebrities un-invited to the cookout. She broke national headlines last week went she announced she was running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Then steps in the city of Compton’s youngest mayor, Aja Brown. At 35, Brown is dipping her toes into the realm of national politics.

In a statement posted to her campaign website www.JoinAjaBrown.com the Compton mayor wrote:

“The people of the 44th District deserve to be represented by someone who lives, serves and exhibits genuine love for our community, families and children. I am running for Congress to be the voice and vote for the people who are striving everyday to feed and raise their families. This campaign is about real people coming together for real progress in our communities.”

Brown quickly even let TMZ know that his run is about the 700,000 residents of the 44th district, not about opposing Stacey Dash. The former Clueless star is running under the “Dash for DC” as she aspires to unseat Rep. Nanette Barragán. The District that represents Long Beach and Compton has been largely Democratic since 2012 and even overwhelming voted for Hillary Clinton. Though not impossible, Dash has a hard uphill battle if she wants to claim the seat. Brown is also facing a candidate was under fire yet again in recent months, for agreeing with President Trump on the Neo Nazis Rally in Charlottesville. The former movie star agreed to much fanfare and outrage to Trump’s “good on both sides” statement.

In a press conference in Compton, Brown outlined her campaign objectives:

“My vision for a greater 44th is anchored in delivering real results, through building coalitions that unify, partnering with our cities to bring forth new investment, new opportunities and focusing on collective progress that we can see and touch.”

The two will meet head to head on June 5th for the primary election. Then move on to the general election on the 6th.