Rozay is back on his feet.

The Maybach Music general was hospitalized last week after being found unresponsive in his Miami home. It was reported that he was on life support once he got to the hospital. Clearly, that rumor proved to be false. Maybach Music artist Fat Trel assured the world that Rozay was well on his way to recovery. In the 911 call that saved Rozay’s life, the “BMF” rapper was going in and out of consciousness before the ambulance arrived.

Ross has experienced seizures in the past.

Due to his medical history, Rick Ross has been more conscious about his health. After spending four days in the hospital, the Miami native was released and has posted pictures of Instagram that aims to let the world know he is in good spirits.

Recently, he linked up with Gucci Mane. The rapper, also known as Guwop, has been a long time supporter off Ross. The two have traded appearances of the others records. According to Gucci, he let fans in on an upcoming project from himself and the “Here I Am” rapper.

Ross I'm glad u Good Vato! A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Mar 10, 2018 at 5:52pm PST

Everyone is glad to see Rick Ross in good health, so he can go back to doing what he does best, being the Boss. The culture will appreciate another Wizop and Rozay collaboration.