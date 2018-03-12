Juelz Santana Turns Himself In To Federal Authorities Following “Gun Running” Incident At Newark Liberty Int’l Airport

If you do the 100 yard dash from po-po(in an airport!), you can’t leave your ID behind.

Well, that’s exactly what Dipset lieutenant Juelz Santana did Friday night after TSA at Newark Liberty International Airport discovered a .38 caliber two-shot Derringer in his carry-on bag at the checkpoint area in the airport.

The 36 year old Def Jam signee, whose real name is LaRon James, fled the New Jersey airport in a cab, however, Santana turned himself in this morning to authorities.

He is also facing charges from another federal warrant that was issued upon his arrest. That charge is still unconfirmed.

TheSource.com will bring you more details to this story as it develops.