Kid Rock To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame During WrestleMania 34 Weekend

Kid Rock is officially etching in stone his place in wrestling immortality next month.

The 47-year-old rap rocker will be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 34 weekend on April 6 in an official WWE style ceremony.

Growing up a WWE fan, Kid Rock has performed at several WWE events throughout his musical career, including WrestleMania 25 in 2009 and Tribute to the Troops in 2012. He calls his induction a “real honor.”

“The Hall of Fame ceremony will be a fun night and it will be great to see everyone again. I have so much respect for what those guys and girls do. I’m grateful to WWE for letting me be a part of WrestleMania weekend, ”

says Rock.

Kid Rock will be inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame, which includes Snoop Dogg, Mike Tyson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Drew Carey, Bob Uecker and Pete Rose.

The WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will stream live on WWE Network from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on April 6. Tickets to the event are still available here. WrestleMania 34 will take place two days later on April 8 from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.