It’s about time Nintendo brings back another best-seller, Smash Bros, for their Switch console. Gaming world’s heavyweight champs announced that the game will be officially dropping this year, bringing the popular fighting game franchise to Nintendo’s newest console.

The teaser came at the end of the company’s Nintendo Direct presentation earlier this week. There is not too much information on the upcoming release other than the 2018 release window, but it seems that popular characters like Mario and Link will once again be returning to the franchise, along with newcomers from Splatoon, making their first appearance as playable characters in a Smash Bros. video game.

While Nintendo hasn’t provided too many details, the Switch version of the game will be the fifth title in the series, which has seen a version released on every Nintendo home console since the original Super Smash Bros. was released on the Nintendo 64 in 1999. Peep the clip below.