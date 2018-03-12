Well, damn.

In what some would describe as a confession, shamed NFL Hall Of Famer O.J. Simpson gives a detailed and descriptive account of the murder of Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman on April 12, 1004.

Even though Simpson and interviewer Judith Reagan agreed that Simpson’s account of the events from that fateful night were “hypothetical”, his description of the incidents become eerily vivid for anyone who watches the FOX exclusive, O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession. See the clip from the interview below and judge for yourself.