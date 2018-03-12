There are a number of rappers, musicians and creatives that have been inspired by Yeezy.

Kanye West has had an everlasting impact on the culture of music and fashion, since the world’s first encounter with him as a producer. He then went on to defy the odds stacked against him, to become one of the greatest entertainers and critically acclaimed artists of all time. He continues to push the envelope. This distinctive trait of taking risks to ascend the culture is what separates him from the pack.

West’s latest influence has led SpaceX’s CEO, Elon Musk, to cite him as one of his greatest inspirations.

“Kanye’s belief in himself and his incredible tenacity- he performed his first single with his jaw wired shut (is what) got him to where is he is today,” said Musk. “He’s not afraid of being judged or ridiculed in the process.”

West’s efforts are fearless and often compares himself generational influencers such as Steve Jobs and Walt Disney, and rightfully so. The Louis Vuitton Don is one of the leading forces behind current state of sneaker culture. He left Nike for Adidas in 2014, and launched the first line Yeezy Boosts a year after. With the release of various colorways, Yeezys are amongst the most in demand footwear in this day and age.

In 1995, Elon Musk founded Zip2, which was purchased by Compaq for $340 million. He followed that with founding X.com; its merger with Confinity turned into PayPal.

As CEO and lead designer at Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX), Musk has spearheaded the goal of reducing space transportation cost. The company has launched a number of innovative efforts, including the first privately funded space agency to launch an object into solar orbit.

Musk’s entrepreneurial influence in both investments and engineering draw parallel to Kanye West’s impact. Both influencers possess the intuition to innovate without hesitation, in order to further their respective industries.