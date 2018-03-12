The Last Poets’ ‘Party and Bullshit’ Copyright Lawsuit Against The Notorious B.I.G. Estate Has Been Dismissed

This past Friday (Mar. 9), on the 21st anniversary of the death of Biggie Smalls, a copyright lawsuit-plagued against the B.I.G. Estate was dismissed.

In March 2016, spoken-word legend Abiodun Oyewole from The Last Poets filed a suit over The Notorious B.I.G.’s smash hit “Party and Bullshit” alleging that the title and hook of the track borrowed lyrics from his 1968 classic, “When The Revolution Comes,” seeking $24 million in damages.

Oyewole was on a mission being Biggie’s “Party and Bullshit” wasn’t the only song he chased after. The original lawsuit included Rita Ora‘s “How We Do (Party)” where “Party and Bullshit” is sampled on the hook. Busta Rhymes and Eminem‘s “Calm Down” was also noted in the lawsuit, but Oyewole later voluntarily dismissed the claim.

Nearly 14 defendants were named including Easy Mo Bee, Diddy, and Berry Gordy, Jr.

On Wednesday (Mar. 7), Oyewole’s case against each defendant was dismissed by a District Judge finding the spoken-word artist responsible for failure to state a claim, insufficient process, insufficient service of process and protections under the Fair Use doctrine.

The B.I.G. Estate found the dismissal to be victorious, which was ruled right around the time of the Brooklyn legend’s 21st death anniversary. “This is a well-earned victory for the Estate, and it seems like a message from Christopher to receive it on the anniversary of his passing,” said the attorney for the estate of The Notorious B.I.G. Julian Petty. “We’re honored to represent a client who is willing to fight and defend such a important legacy.”