XXXTentacion Announces Release Date for New Album ‘Success and Victory’

XXXTentacion announced the release date of his first out of 3 planned albums in 2018. The South Florida rapper is set to release his Success and Victory album on March 16. The album is supported by two singles the “Jocelyn Flores” rapper dropped at the beginning of March titled “Sad” and “Changes.” The rapper posted the album release date on his Instagram story on Sunday.

With a potential prison sentence weighing on his mind for an ongoing case from December, XXXTentacion is putting out as much music as possible. In January, X teased the idea of a joint project with Brooklyn rapper Joey Badass — an idea that Joey seems to be on board with. With this news up in the air, the two recently collaborated on a remix to “King’s Dead” from the Kendrick Lamar produced Black Panther Soundtrack.

In December, XXXTentacion released a Ronny J produced 5-track EP titled A Ghetto Christmas Carol EP! which he dropped in fear of being jailed at his next court appearance which he was but for only about a week. Following his release, the rapper vowed to give his fans 3 albums in 2018 and with the first one dropping on March 16, the rapper will have about 9 months for the next two projects if he wants to fulfill his promise.

Success and Victory will release on the same day as another fellow Southern rapper, Curren$y, is releasing his. Curren$y is dropping the part two to his Weekend at Burnie’s album from 2011 titled Back at Burnie’s.