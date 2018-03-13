Atlanta rapper 21 Savage stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday to perform his hit single “Bank Account” from his 2017 debut studio album, Issa Album. But shortly after his performance, the rapper also shared a special announcement. He announced the launch of the ’21 Savage Bank Account Campaign’, a program designed to help kids and teens gain financial literacy. He told Ellen,

“I started the 21 Savage Bank Account Campaign and it’s to help kids learn how to save money and make money, and open up bank accounts for kids.”

In an Instagram post by Ellen, the rapper can be seen standing with the talk show host holding up a check he wrote worth $21,000, to Get Schooled, the non-profit organization he’s partnered up with for the ’21 Savage Bank Account Campaign.’ Watch his debut performance of “Bank Account” and his talk with Ellen about the charity below.