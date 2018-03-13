Adidas has officially confirmed that the all black colorway of Kanye West’s Yeezy Calabasas Powerphase will be available on March 17. The kicks will be available for $120 via Kanye’s Yeezy Supply website, Adidas.com and select Adidas Originals retailers.

adidas YEEZY POWERPHASE "Core Black" releases March 17 for $120 pic.twitter.com/tSmyB21UvN — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) March 12, 2018

The adidas Yeezy PowerPhase Core Black features a soft black leather upper, a die-cut EVA midsole, and a high abrasion rubber outsole. The quarter panel carries the CALABASAS logo in gold for contrast.

Sign-ups for Adidas Confirmed app reservations are open now through noon ET on Wednesday, March 14, which is the same day reservations will go live. According to Adidas, participating cities include Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, and San Francisco.