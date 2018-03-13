Born and raised Connecticut, rapper Apathy (member of rap groups Demigodz & AOTP) shows us his strong consistency yet again by releasing his excellent sixth solo studio album entitled The Widow’s Son. It is the second album released by Apathy in six months, the first being a conjoint project with D.I.T.C. legend O.C. entitled Perestroika. The Widow’s Son hit digital stores on March 2, under the label Dirty Version Records.

The Widow’s Son contains a star-studded line-up of guest appearances from artists and producers, including M.O.P, Pharoahe Monch, A.G. of D.I.T.C., Locksmith, Celph Titled and more. On the production side of things pioneers DJ Premier, Pete Rock, Buckwild and Nottz amongst others bless the album with Apathy’s signature hardcore hip-hop vibe. The album was teased prior to release by the initial singles “I Keep On”, “The Order” and “Stomp Rappers.”

With over twenty years experience on his resume, the Connecticut rapper has been graced for his work in the underground scene, and has worked alongside some of the biggest and best names in the hip-hop game. While now in his late 30’s, he is showing no signs of slowing down and has revealed he will be touring America with Celph Titled as well as Canada and Europe in the upcoming months.