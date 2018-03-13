It started with him….

His classic “Flava In Ya Ear” cracked open the dynasty for Sean Combs’ Bad Boy Records. You don’t remember? Puffy in the background whispering a re-interpolated swipe from the classic New York gang film The Warriors, “Bad Boy… come out and playyyyyy.”

Today is a very sad day in Hip-Hop as we say good-bye to one of the most underrated and influential emcees in the game, Craig Mack. While his rise in Hip-Hop seemed meteoric… his disappearance was just as fast. After leaving the industry to commit himself to serving God, Craig was last heard on the telephone during Puffy’s Can’t Stop Won’t Stop documentary. During that time, he was refusing to take the stage during the reunion tour that most certainly would have a treat for those who loved that era in Bad Boy’s history.

Check out the salute by those who loved him:

Their both gone 💔💔 throw the whole 2018 away. R.I.P #CraigMack pic.twitter.com/LcIxCIubHE — Sister of Wakanda (@Ray_Oshun) March 13, 2018

#RIP #CraigMack 1971-2018

The man who rapped "Whatcha gonna do When God Comes?" has… https://t.co/X1CkAD2dwL — The Real Easy Mo Bee (@Easy_Mo_Bee) March 13, 2018

Rest Easy Craig Mack 🤦🏾‍♂️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/G8Spzr4CUG — DJ First Class™ (@1DJFirstClass) March 13, 2018

We’ve lost another great one.