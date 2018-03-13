Birdman and Lil Wayne Simmer Down Beef And Hug It Out In Miami, Wayne Will Not Drop $51 Million Lawsuit

The future is possibly a promising one for the bond between Lil Wayne and Birdman. Just maybe. On Sunday, (Mar. 11) the two Young Money figures were spotted in amicable company at LIV in Miami, in the same manner, the world has always known the pair to be.

The meeting is ruled as being accidental due to the fact the estranged buddies arrived at the club separately. According to TMZ, the moment Lil Wayne and Birdman ran into each other, they immediately embraced one another. Footage of the encounter has surfaced, and even though the conversation cannot be easily heard, the visual of the duo’s neighborly body language confirms their content space.

The Cash Money duo are reportedly cool with one another, despite Wayne’s active $51 million lawsuit against Birdman. Back in 2015, Wayne filed a $51 million lawsuit against Birdman and Cash Money Records alleging the label was on the verge of withholding the album’s release along with a multi-million dollar worth check.

In a recent interview with Rap Up, Birdman expressed a high level of assurance that Lil Wayne’s lengthily postponed album, Tha Carter V, will drop this year, 2018. “Without a doubt. You will get [the album] this year.” He also states the delay was worthwhile. “It’s gonna be well worth the wait.”