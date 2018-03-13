While we often look at gun control and focus on those who are senselessly murdered, there are far more people injured by guns in this country. For every one person killed by a gun, there are at least two more that are simply injured.

According to The CDC’s National Electronic Injury Surveillance System, data on gun injuries is less reliable. Perhaps because many don’t report their injuries. But based on a sample of hospital emergency departments, over a five-year span, there were more than 200 more non-fatal injuries related to a firearm each day.

Gun control is an issue.

Stronger laws have nothing to do with people’s rights to bare them.