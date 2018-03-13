Not only does Curren$y have his ninth solo studio album on the way, he’s come out with all guns blazing this year, releasing a brand new mixtape in The Spring Collection. The project is the first of the year for the New Orleans rapper, and was released for free download on February 24 on Jet Life Recordings. The mixtape comes partly a surprise to fans who are patiently awaiting the arrival of Back At Burnie’s, scheduled for a release on March 16.

The Spring Collection mixtape contains twelve tracks and features guest appearances from Brooklyn ace Joey Bada$$ and fellow Jet Life Recordings members Young Roddy, Corner Boy P and Street Wiz. The production is strictly the typical mellowed out vibe all Spitta Andretti fans have loved over the years. His new album will be the follow up to his fifth studio album entitled Weekend At Burnie’s, which dropped back in 2011.

With Back At Burnie’s right around the corner, this mixtape is a real gem for anyone who is familiar with the New Orleans rapper, and is an absolute must grab for fans who wait in anticipation for Friday’s album drop.