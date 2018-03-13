The biggest free agent fish in the sea, quarterback Kirk Cousins, is expected to sign with the Minnesota Vikings.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Cousins’ agent, Mike McCartney, has confirmed that his client is “likely” to sign on with the team from the NFC North.

Kirk Cousins is likely to sign with the Minnesota Vikings, per sources. “No final decisions have been made,” Cousins’ agent Mike McCartney said today. “The plan is to visit Minnesota first. That’s all we can say right now.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2018

Cousins, has been one of the NFL’s most productive quarterbacks since becoming the Redskins’ full-time starter three years ago. During that time, he’s ranked fourth in passing yards, sixth in passer rating, seventh in Total QBR and eighth in touchdown passes.

In 2017 Cousins topped the 4,000-yard mark for the third straight season. He finished with 4,093 yards, 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions — and a Total QBR of 52.3, his lowest as the full-time starter.

The Vikings finished with a 13-3 record last season and made it to the NFC Championship game before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Minnesota has a number of offensive weapons to entice Cousins to sign a deal, including Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and rookie running back Dalvin Cook.

Not only did Cousins sign with the right team, he will instantly be the shot caller for a super bowl contender.