On Tuesday (Mar. 13), the Pitchfork Music Festival announced the official line up for its 2018 jubilee with Tame Impala, Fleet Foxes, and Ms. Lauryn Hill as headliners. The festival is set to run from July 20-July 22 in Union Park, Chicago.

Hill is set to perform on the festival’s last day, Sunday, July 22 right after the Queen of Funk, Chaka Khan takes the stage. 2018 marks the 20th anniversary of the Jersey native’s monumentally driven debut album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Miseducation went on to make history by breaking the record for first-week sales by a female rapper on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart in addition to being the incipient hip-hop gem to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. Earning a total of 5 Grammys, Hill also made history as the first woman in the music industry to win five Grammys in one night. The songbird’s performance will commemorate the classic album’s 20th anniversary with a lavish act of the gem’s iconic tracks.

The word on Hill’s coming to the Pitchfork Music Festival has triggered a frenzy of thrills amid r&b and neo-soul fans. The “Doo Wop (That Thing)” rapper joined forces with Nas last fall for the North American Tour hitting cities in the likes of Chicago, Los Angeles, and Miami to perform their solo classics and famed collaboration, “If I Ruled The World (Imagine That).” L Boogie is freshly polished for the main stage.

Tickets for the Pitchfork Music Festival 2018 can be purchased here.