The unveiling of Rae Sremmurd’s third debut album has been much different from their previous album release approaches. Outside of the duo releasing solo projects as apart of a triple disc album, they have already released two collaborative singles with the most recent being “Powerglide” featuring Juicy J.

“Powerglide” is produced by Mally Mall, Jean-Marie Horvat, and Ear Drummers. Today the official “Powerglide” video went live on YouTube and VEVO. Directed by Andy Hines, “Powerglide” shows Rae Sremmurd having a field day sliding and gliding across a rooftop parking lot doing donuts in a Lamborghini and old school candy painted coupes.

As we anticipate the official release of SremmLife 3, as well as official video releases for Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi’s solo singles, “Hurt to Look” and “Brxncks Truck,” you can watch “Powerglide” below.