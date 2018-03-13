Supreme has officially sealed the deal for their latest collaboration featuring Public Enemy and UNDERCOVER. On Sunday, the brand took to Instagram to announce the collaboration with a video clip of Public Enemy frontman Chuck D. The Spring 2018 collection will feature the original artwork of PE’s third studio album, Fear of a Black Planet.

In the clip, Chuck D breaks down the meaning behind the group’s third studio album, Fear of a Black Planet. The profound emcee described the project as an instinct expression of the mistaken belief of one race being superior to the other. “The Fear of a Black Planet is actually laughing at the fallacy of racism as an endorsed game so people can benefit off the expense of others based on their appearance and the fear is not accepting the truth about it. You can’t have fear overtake you and end of making Fear of a Black Planet. You’re talking about the fear of human beings and their insecurities,” said Chuck D.

The hip-hop legend shared the clip on Instagram craving the hashtag #Supreme in the caption, confirming the collaboration. The Spring 2018 Supreme x Public Enemy x UNDERCOVER collection will drop on March 15 and will be available for grabs at Supreme’s Brooklyn, Paris, London, LA locations and of course, online. Proceeds from the project will be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union. Take a look at over 20 photos of the vibrant collaboration, here.

