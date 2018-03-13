Over the past 10 days, three packaged bombs have exploded, resulting in life-threatening injuries and the death of two people in Austin, Texas. Local police officials said Austin residents found packages on their doorsteps that they assumed was mail addressed to them, and when the package was moved or touched it exploded.

Two packaged bombs were set off on Monday, raising suspicions of a serial bomber in the area. The first incident happened on March 2 — a little more than a week prior to the two most recent which resulted in the death of a 39-year-old local resident.

Police in the Texas capital are urging residents not to open or touch any suspicious packages left on their doorstep and to immediately call police.

These incidents are now coinciding with the annual South by Southwest festival, which is also in Austin from March 9 to March 17. Despite the bombings and the festival being in the same city, police officials urge visitors not to be alarmed.

“It’s important for those that are here for the spring festival to be aware of what’s going on,” he said. “Enjoy yourself, have a good time. There’s no reason to believe that you’re at risk other than be aware,” officials told The Independent.

Police have reportedly found links to each of the attacks and are also looking into the possibility of the attacks being a hate crime due to the races of the victims. The two fatalities from the bombing were African-American men and one 75-year-old Hispanic woman was critically injured as well.