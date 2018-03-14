Russell Westbrook reached yet another milestone last night against the Atlanta Hawks, notching the 100th triple-double of his career.

Russell Westbrook records his 100th career triple-double with 32 PTS, 12 REB, 12 AST for the @okcthunder in ATL! #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/FJLVjyWPSj — NBA (@NBA) March 14, 2018

Westbrook became just the fourth player in NBA history to reach the 100 triple-double milestones, joining Jason Kidd (107), Magic Johnson (138) and Oscar Robertson (181).

The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard now has more than double the number of triple-doubles than the next-best NBA franchise since coming into the league during the 2008-09 season. He also has more than 23 of the other 29 active franchises have all-time.

Since entering the league, Russ has over twice as many triple-doubles as any other FRANCHISE. pic.twitter.com/lEfPthGB1w — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 14, 2018

Last night’s stat line marked Westbrook’s third consecutive triple-double and his 21st of the season. Furthermore, the reigning NBA MVP is on the verge of averaging a triple-double for the second straight season. With 12 games to play, Westbrook is averaging 25.3 points, 10.2 assists and 9.6 rebounds per game. He has played in all but two of OKC’s games this season.

The Thunder (41-29) are currently sitting in fourth place in the wildly competitive Western Conference but they’re just a half-game up on the fifth seed New Orleans Pelicans and the sixth seed Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Thunder are 16-5 this season when Westbrook records a triple-double and 82-18 during his career. As you can see, Westbrook triple- doubles aren’t just great stat lines, they usually translate into wins.