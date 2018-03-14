Dream Doll is ready for the world to see her as more than just a reality star, Two Bees TV reports.

The “Everything Nice” rapper chopped it up with Miss2Bees to discuss her hit single reaching 1 million streams on Spotify and her future on Love and Hip Hop: New York. “I don’t know really if I’m doing next season. That’s a debate,” Dream said.

“Love and Hip Hop definitely pushes what you have going on,” she added. But she would prefer if her storyline was more focused on her career as a rapper, as opposed to “bullsh*t.”

In the interview, Dream also clarified her statements about coining the phrase “talk to me nice.”

What I’m trying to get out there is, I didn’t say I made the term ‘talk to me nice.’ I said I’m the one that got the saying hot … I made bank off it.

Does she have a point or nah? Watch the full interview below: