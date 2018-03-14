Drew Brees wasn’t going anywhere in free agency and everybody knew it.

Brees and the New Orleans Saints have agreed to a new two-year deal worth $50 million, a source confirmed to ESPN, keeping the future Hall of Fame quarterback off the free-agent market as expected.

By agreeing to a deal with Brees before the start of a new league year (Wednesday, March 14 at 4pm ET), the Saints avoid having an $18M dead cap hit in 2018.

Drew Brees and Saints reached agreement on a two-year, $50 million, team-friendly deal that includes $27 million guaranteed, as @SlaterNFL and @RapSheet reported. Brees going nowhere, as expected. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2018

The 39-year old quarterback has been with the Saints since 2006 but he no longer has to throw for 5,000 yards a season. With a running back committee that features veteran workhorse Mark Ingram and last season’s Offensive Rookie of the Year Alvin Kamara, Brees doesn’t have to carry the offensive load. The 11-time Pro Bowler threw for 4,334 yards in 2017, which was the least since he joined the Saints in 2006.

Entering the 2018 NFL season, Brees needs just 1,495 passing yards to become the NFL’s All-Time passing yards leader, as he trails only Brett Favre and Peyton Manning.

Brees is beloved in the city of New Orleans. Losing him would have set the franchise back some years. New contract, good weapons and a great defense, the Saints are already contenders for next year’s Superbowl.