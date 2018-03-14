The Blackroom is a fast growing label that is making a name for itself in music. Founded by J. Dinero, The Blackroom label was formed in 2015 with Dinero’s music producer cousin, SumYunGhai from Allentown, PA.

Dinero was born in the Dominican Republic and raised in Queens, New York. Growing up he was into sports and video games. He majored in IT before leaving to form the family business with his cousin. The company started off as a little black room, hence the name and has expanded to a full functioning studio in Allentown, PA with offices in New York.

The Blackroom is a one-stop shop to help rising stars and upcoming music artists get the resources they need from beats, engineering, studio time, mixing and mastering, to business, music consulting, social media, marketing, and PR.

Dinero explained that the role of the C.E.O came to him because he took the initiative to get things done and put the pieces of the puzzle together. He’s a self-taught music executive who took the time to study the business side and feels that having the right team can make or break any artist in this industry.

Dinero has always had an ear for music. As a teenager, he would discover new songs before they became popular and on the charts. The Blackroom loves to work with artists that are not only talented but posses a strong work ethic. The label’s services are offered to all artist regardless if they are signed or not.

The Blackroom produced 600 Breezy’s video “Lou Rawls” which has reached over 4.4 million views on Youtube.

The young business owner’s clients include 600 Breezy who is on Drake’s radar, 15-year-old Justin Rarri and Miami Love and Hip Hop’s Chinese Kitty. The label is highly supported by Akon’s former manager and Music Executive Big Jah. The Blackroom is currently booking artists for SXSW stages and prepping them for performances in Austin, TX this week. For more information click here.