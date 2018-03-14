In the lead up to the highly anticipated SMACK Volume 2 event on March 31st, URL has released one of the main events from the all-American SMACK Volume 1 card – JC vs. NU JERZEY TWORK – that went down on Saturday December 9th in the small private room setting. The close, highly debatable battle has a majority of fans giving it 2-1 to NJT, with anticipation building for Twork’s coming battle vs. Aye Verb at SMACK Volume 2 (with Jayblac and Tech 9 both calling it the upcoming main event of a stacked Vol. 2 and a split prediction).

Other battles from the SMACK Volume 1 event that might see the light of day over the coming weeks in SMACK Madness include;

Rum Nitty vs. Iron Solomon (potential 2017 Battle Of The Year)

B Magic vs. Ave

O-Red vs. Brizz Rawsteen

K-Shine vs. Danny Myers

Shotgun Suge vs. Mike P

The main undercard battle of SMACK Vol. 1, Chef Trez vs. Chess, has already been previously released.